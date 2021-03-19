Outstanding, promising young military faces lauded for vanguard spirit

Deputy Secretary of the CMC and Defense Minister General Ngo Xuan Lich chaired the event.

At the meeting, Colonel Tran Viet Nang, Head of the Army Youth Board and Permanent Vice Chairman of the Council of Outstanding Young Military Face Awards, briefed delegates on achievements gained by ten outstanding young military faces last year. Among them, one is selected as an outstanding young Vietnamese face, and two as promising young Vietnamese faces in 2020.

Nang also emphasized the comprehensive and creative Youth Union activities and youth movements in the military. He highlighted that the military youth surmounted various difficulties and played a pioneering role in fulfilling all political assignments of their units, contributing positively to beautifying and promoting the noble image of Uncle Ho's Soldiers, as well as to building the military and protecting the Fatherland in the current period.

Representatives of outstanding young military faces in 2020 shared their experiences in studying, working, and training. They expressed their expectations and recommendations to leaders of the Defense Ministry, and promised to devote all of their talent and creativity to the military and the country.

On behalf of the CMC and MND, General Lich applauded ten outstanding and 18 promising young military faces for their outstanding task performances last year and acknowledged their proposals and aspirations.

The defense minister stressed that in the history of national construction and protection, especially in the Ho Chi Minh era, young Vietnamese generations, including military youths, have demonstrated their firm political position, resilience, ambition, talent, and creativity.

They have also always taken the lead in carrying out missions in all fields, devoting their talent, knowledge, and even blood and flesh to the military and country, and they have achieved glorious feats in the national salvation cause in the past, as well as current national renewal process, and national construction and defense.

In the context that the world, region, and nation have seen situational changes and faced various difficulties and challenges, General Lich said, the military has still succeeded in implementing military-defense missions. He underscored that the military youth has contributed importantly to the general achievements of the military over the past year.

He also highly valued the vanguard role of the young generation in the military and underscored that the military youth has always heightened vigilance, seriously exercised combat readiness, effectively fought the COVID-19 pandemic, and actively assisted locals in overcoming consequences of flooding, drought, and saltwater intrusion. He highlighted the bravery and sacrifice of numerous troops for the sake of local people's peace and happiness.

He noted that the year of 2021 is important because it is the first year for the Party, State, Army, and people to realize the resolutions of all-level Party congresses, and the 13th National Party Congress. During the year, a lot of important events of the country, military, Ho Chi Minh Communist Youth Union Organization will take place.

General Lich asked Party committees, leadership, Youth Union organizations of military units at all levels to continue to promote youth activities and youth movements in an effective, practical, and comprehensive manner.

He said that all military youths should seriously implement higher levels' resolutions and policies on youth work, build strong youth union organizations, foster capacity of youth union cadres, and multiply role models and good deeds and creative products through the military.

At the event, General Lich also handed decisions on rank promotion and military recruitment to four outstanding young military faces in 2020.

General Luong Cuong, Director of the General Department of Politics of the Vietnam People's Army, and Senior Lieutenant General Phan Van Giang, Chief of the General Staff and Deputy Defense Minister, presented flowers and gifts from the CMC and MND to outstanding and promising young military faces in 2020.

Translated by Mai Huong