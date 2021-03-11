Outstanding performing artists to be honored

Jointly held by the Department of Performing Arts, the Vietnam Stage Artists Association, the Vietnam Musicians Association, and the Vietnam Dancing Artists’ Association, the event will be livestreamed on the Department of Performing Arts' Youtube channel and its fanpage.

At the program, the organizing panel will award prizes to 61 individuals and eight groups of artists who had outstanding performances in 2020.

As planned, on January 5, leaders of the Ministry of Culture, Sports, and Tourism, the Party Central Committee’s Commission for Information and Education, the Central Committee of the Ho Chi Minh Communist Youth Union, and relevant associations will meet with and present certificates of merit to 46 outstanding performing artists.

Translated by Tran Hoai