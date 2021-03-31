The donations were collected at the launching ceremony for this year's first donation drive to collect money for the Fund, held by the Vietnam Fatherland Front (VFF) committee of Hanoi.
Vice Chairman of the VFF committee of Hanoi Nguyen Sy Truong said the warm response to the drive demonstrates that the country's sea and islands are always in the hearts of Hanoi people.
The fundraising drive aims at raising funds to help build a multi-functional cultural house on Thuyen Chai A Island in Truong Sa (Spratly) archipelago and organize a number of activities to promote the country's sea and islands.
The drive will last until April 15.
Source: VNA
- Politics Vietnam to host 5th East Asian Seas Congress next week Vietnam's 'incense village' blazes pink ahead of lunar new year
- ENERGY AND ENVIRONMENT UPDATE February 12, 2012
- World experts gather in Vietnam for East Sea issues following recent tensions
- After Dorian, Bahamas Drowning In A Flood Of Donations
- Bigger cities face organ donation shortage. So they plan to take them from KC area
- Donations pour in after story reported anemic Hurricane Michael charitable giving
- Politics Vietnam, India to lift bilateral trade to $15bn Trump says to meet N. Korean leader Kim Jong-un in Hanoi for second summit
- How a top Trump fundraiser spent a year cultivating 2 crown princes to nail $1 billion in business
- Is Panther Island audit possible? This group will consider a project review
- Vietnam, China asked to deal well with issues at sea
- Over 20,000 Migrants Cross Sea to Europe in First 122 Days of 2018
- Here's how rising seas could swallow up these coastal cities
Organizations, agencies in Hanoi donate 12 billion VND to fund for sea, islands have 259 words, post on en.qdnd.vn at March 31, 2021. This is cached page on Talk Vietnam. If you want remove this page, please contact us.