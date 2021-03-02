Online matching holds promise for Thai investment in Vietnam

Thai Trade Counselor in Vietnam Pannakarn Jiamsuchon What is your assessment of Vietnamese-Thai trade in 2020? The Covid-19 pandemic has greatly affected international trade in 2020, and Vietnamese-Thai trade has decreased significantly. We failed to reach the US$20 billion bilateral trade target set by the two governments for 2020. We are endeavoring to organize trade promotion activities to increase trade between the two countries in 2021, when the pandemic is expected to be better controlled. Could you tell us about online business matching between Vietnam and Thailand? In 2020, we held a lot of bilateral trade promotion and exchange activities of different scales. We worked with Vietnamese organizations to organize Thai exhibitions in Vietnam, while in Thailand, the Department of International Trade Promotion (DITP) under the Thai Ministry of Commerce, and the Office of Commercial Affairs of the Thai Embassy in Hanoi organized a lot of online business matching activities to which Vietnamese businesses from agricultural and industrial areas were invited. Online business matching has become a highly efficient trade promotion solution and method, creating the most favorable conditions for businesses to meet and exchange new products, as well as providing new opportunities for Vietnamese and Thai importers to access… Read full this story

