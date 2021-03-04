One-tonne whale washes up dead on beach in Quảng Bình

QUẢNG BÌNH — A dead whale weighing about one tonne has been found washed up on a beach in the central province of Quảng Bình, a local official said on Wednesday.
Nguyễn Văn Hữu, Chairman of the People’s Committee of Quang Thọ ward in Ba Đồn Town, said local authorities worked with residents to bury the decomposing whale, measuring 7-8m in length, immediately after finding the carcass on Tuesday.
Vietnamese coastal residents believe whales help fishermen at sea, so they often rescue the animals whey they run aground or bury dead ones in solemn ceremonies.
Cau Ngu (whale worship) is part of the cultural identity of Việt Nam’s central coastal localities, which has been preserved and passed down through the generations.
The festival is held annually after the Lunar New Year when fishermen start a new fishing season. It aims to express gratitude towards Nam Hải (Whale God) for safeguarding fishermen, and pray for bumper hauls of fish, safe voyages and peace for the nation. — VNS
