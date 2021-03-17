One Mount and Google Cloud Come Together To Build Vietnam’s Largest Technology Ecosystem

Ha Noi, Viet Nam, 17 March, 2021: One Mount Group, a member of Vingroup and strategic partner of Techcombank, has partnered with Google Cloud as its preferred enterprise cloud service provider to help advance its mission to create Viet Nam’s largest ecosystem connecting people and businesses at the intersection of technology and humanity.

The strategic partnership will see One Mount leveraging a broad range of Google technologies, including SAP on Google Cloud and Google Workspace, in its expansion strategy and drive for continuous innovation across its lines of business. Starting with VinShop, a dedicated retail app enabling independent shop owners to grow their business via tech enabled supply chain and inventory management; VinID, a super app and Viet Nam’s largest consumer loyalty program integrating many functions such as payment, housing management, goods purchase, and financial services; and OneHousing, a one-stop destination for all needs in housing, supporting buying, selling, investing and other real-estate-related services.

One Mount will launch and scale new services quickly by leveraging a secure, open-source, containers-based approach on Google Kubernetes Engine. The organisation will also use Google Cloud's advanced smart data analytics and AI/ML tools such as BigQuery to integrate and analyse sources of data across each subsidiary to generate actionable customer intelligence faster. This in turn will enable One Mount to rapidly prototype solutions to complex business problems and deliver innovative new products and services, as well as deliver insights to advertisers on their platform.

"Google Cloud is a critical technology partner in One Mount's speed to market and effort to continuously deliver differentiated services to our customers in Viet Nam. Going into 2021, we're also actively recruiting Google Cloud Platform-trained talent to help us improve our AI driven hyper-personalisation efforts for customers across our retail and housing businesses," said Lu Luc, chief data officer, One Mount.

Ruma Balasubramanian, Managing Director, Google Cloud in Southeast Asia, added: "We're excited to partner with One Mount Group to help them harness the power of Google Cloud's infrastructure and AI capabilities to innovate at speed and scale."

One Mount has seen greater reliability and availability since they moved to Google Cloud than operating on premises. They are also able to manage peaks in web traffic during special occasions like the new year and ticketing which is much easier with the cloud.

About One Mount

One Mount is creating Viet Nam's largest technological ecosystem providing solutions and services along the entire value chain in the financial services, distribution, real estate, and retail sectors. One Mount's mission is to build Viet Nam's most trusted technological ecosystem, empowering all people and businesses to realise their full potential.

About Google Cloud

Google Cloud provides organisations with leading infrastructure, platform capabilities and industry solutions. We deliver enterprise-grade cloud solutions that leverage Google's cutting-edge technology to help companies operate more efficiently and adapt to changing needs, giving customers a foundation for the future. Customers in more than 150 countries turn to Google Cloud as their trusted partner to solve their most critical business problems.