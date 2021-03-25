Olympic Day Run to be held in downtown HCM City

`The HCM City Department of Culture and Sports and its partners will launch Olympic Day Run 2021 downtown on March 28. Photo olympicdayrun.com

HCM CITY — The HCM City Department of Culture and Sports and its partners will hold the Olympic Day Run 2021 downtown on March 28.

Participants will compete in the 5km route, which will go through famous sites like the headquarters of the People's Committee, Opera House, Notre Dame Cathedral, and Central Post Office.

The run will start at 7am at April 30 Park on Lê Duẩn Street in District 1.

Participants can register for the run at olympicdayrun.com . Registration fee is VNĐ350,000. VNS