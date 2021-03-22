Officers with housing difficulties cared for

|Photo for illustration
PANO – The Binh Dinh provincial Border Guard Command and Fatherland Front Committee on June 16th handed over a gratitude house to Senior Lieutenant Nguyen An My, a noncommissioned officer of the command's Logistics Department.
Notably, the Binh Dinh provincial Fatherland Front Committee financed VND 60 million for the construction of the 53sq.m house in Quang Trung ward, Quy Nhon city.
The same day, the command presented another house to My's colleague Major Nguyen Ngoc Son, in Ngo May town, Phu Cat district. Particularly, the unit extracted VND 60 million from its fund "Houses for border soldiers" to construct the house.
* On June 15th and 16th, a charity team from Bien Hoa city, Dong Nai province, gave 600 gifts, including rice, clothes and essential household utensils, to needy ethnic minority people in Dak Koi commune, Kon Ray district, Kon Tum province.
