NONFLIX film fest at Sàn Art to stream online

Still photo from The Sublime of Rectum, a 2017 short film by Vietnamese filmmaker Trương Minh Quý. Photo nonberlin.com

HCM CITY — NONFLIX, a short and experimental film festival streaming online in Berlin, will be introduced at Sàn Art on April 9-10.

The event will include screenings of 17 films by 11 filmmakers and artists from Germany, Singapore, Cambodia, the Philippines, Thailand, China and Việt Nam.

The films provide a closer look on Asia, focusing on a complex encyclopedia of cultures, politics and societies.

The screenings will begin at 6pm Sàn Art, at B616 Millennium Masteri on Bến Vân Đồn Street in District 4.

An online conversation "Pandemic Cinema" on making films and organising events in the pandemic era will be held on Zoom at 7 pm on April 11. Registration can be found at https://www.nonberlin.com/nonflix/ . VNS