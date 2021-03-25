HCM CITY — NONFLIX, a short and experimental film festival streaming online in Berlin, will be introduced at Sàn Art on April 9-10.
The event will include screenings of 17 films by 11 filmmakers and artists from Germany, Singapore, Cambodia, the Philippines, Thailand, China and Việt Nam.
The films provide a closer look on Asia, focusing on a complex encyclopedia of cultures, politics and societies.
The screenings will begin at 6pm Sàn Art, at B616 Millennium Masteri on Bến Vân Đồn Street in District 4.
An online conversation "Pandemic Cinema" on making films and organising events in the pandemic era will be held on Zoom at 7 pm on April 11. Registration can be found at https://www.nonberlin.com/nonflix/ . VNS
- Why Netflix's 'skip intro' feature is bad news for classic films
- These two guys will have to leave San Francisco unless you watch their movie
- The Biggest Winners and Losers of San Diego Comic-Con
- #BlackGirlMagic: Meet the Creative Gunning to Bring Black Movie-Streaming to the Diaspora
- San Diego Teacher Films Herself Refusing to Cooperate With Border Patrol Agents
- Netflix & Hulu Fyre Fest Docs Are Throwing Shade At Each Other's Ethics
- At San Diego Comic-Con 2018, DC, Star Wars and Doctor Who make a splash
- Hulu Releases 'FYRE FRAUD' Doc Days Before Netflix Releases Fyre Fest Doc
- Was Netflix's Fyre Fest Documentary A 'Shadow P.R. Campaign' For Jerry Media?
- Halloween Event Guide 2019: San Marino & Nearby
- MMO Week in Review: Fallout 76, Bless Online, and Elder Scrolls Online
- Fyre Fest Docuseries Co-Director Believes More Scams Will Come To Light
NONFLIX film fest at Sàn Art to stream online have 271 words, post on vietnamnews.vn at March 25, 2021. This is cached page on Talk Vietnam. If you want remove this page, please contact us.