Nomination of candidates for upcoming elections completed: Official



Chief of the National Election Council (NEC)'s Office Nguyen Hanh Phuc speaks at the 14th NA's 11th session in Hanoi on March 25. (Photo: VNA)

Hanoi (VNA) – The nomination of candidates for the upcoming elections of deputies to the 15th National Assembly (NA) and all-level People's Councils for the 2021-2026 tenure has been completed, Chief of the National Election Council (NEC)'s Office Nguyen Hanh Phuc told the 14th NA's 11th session in Hanoi on March 25.

Since it was founded at the NA's 9th session, the National Election Council (NEC) has been preparing for the organisation of the legislative elections and providing instructions on the elections of deputies to People's Councils at all levels for the 2021-2026 term, in order to ensure they are conducted on schedule and in line with regulations of the existing laws, said Phuc, who is also Secretary General of the NA and Chairman of the NA's Office.

The 21-member NEC has a chairperson and four vice chairpersons.

The NEC adopted a resolution specifying the number and list of constituencies and the number of legislators to be elected in each constituency of provinces and cities, Phuc noted, adding that the selection of candidates proceeded with caution and was in accordance with regulations.

At related consultative conferences, attention was paid to increasing the number of female, young, non-Party, and ethnic minority candidates and those with excellent professional backgrounds, he noted.

Held on March 19, the second consultative conference reached an agreement on a preliminary list of candidates nominated for the upcoming elections, which are scheduled to take place in May.

The number of candidates running for seats in the legislature now stands at 1,084, which is 2.17 times higher than the number of deputies to be elected. They include 205 candidates nominated by central agencies, 803 by local organisations and units, and 76 who were self-nominated.

A third consultative conference will be held to provide a shortlist of eligible candidates for the elections of deputies to the 15th NA and all-level People's Councils./.