Nguyen Thi Nga – Top Vietnamese influencer

Deputy Prime Minister Truong Hoa Binh granted Madame Nga a certificate for her valuable contributions to the ASEAN business community

BRG Group, under the apt leadership of chairwoman Nguyen Thi Nga, has gone out of its way to share the burdens of the communities in Vietnam and incite businesses across the ASEAN to greater action for the common good.

Last year's difficulties forced a halt to most large-scale community events. But going against the grain, the ASEAN Business Awards (ABA) were still organised to honour the bloc's best performers, continuing an annual tradition going back to 2007.

Nga, an organiser of ABA 2020, shared that the year was a hard one for both ASEAN and Vietnamese businesses but it was also a year for kind-hearted actions and activities that need to be recognised and honoured. "That is the reason why we could not allow the ceremony to be cancelled – to highlight businesses which have not only been working to maintain development but also to make significant contributions to the prevention of the pandemic," she said.

"The prime minister expressed his full support for us to organise the annual event. His belief was great motivation for us to go ahead with this prestigious and meaningful ceremony for the business community during the hard time of the pandemic," Nga shared with VIR.

As a result, 58 corporations from across ASEAN were honoured in 10 categories at ABA 2020 last November in Hanoi, sharing the stories of each entrepreneur and business to inspire the public and the entrepreneurial community to greater action.

"In 2020, many ASEAN businesses and entrepreneurs have been on the frontlines of COVID-19 action. The business community has helped mitigate the damage on the regional economy while ensuring jobs for employees and maintaining business growth," Nga said. "At the same time, they have contributed great and valuable resources to epidemic prevention and control in their respective countries. This dedication deserves to be brought to the public eye, which was the primary aim of the 2020 edition of ABA."

She called businesses that received the ABA awards in 2020 the pride of the ASEAN Economic Community. "However, they also have a great responsibility to continue demonstrating this bravery and spread the outstanding values of the ASEAN Business Awards to all," she added.

At the awards ceremony, she reminded outstanding businesses that "We should consider the ASEAN as a common house where we can trust and cooperate with each other and reach for new heights."

Armoured with this spirit, she was certain the ASEAN business community would be able to together find the right way and effective solutions to turn the dangers into benefits for all.

Spreading devotion

Joining the delegation of BRG Group to present gifts for the central coastal provinces after 2020's serious floods and storms was a determining experience for Hung Khanh, a young BRG employee. Born and raised in the city and witnessing the destruction the elements wrought on the lives of the poor has been a real eye opener, giving Khanh and other young employees a new perspective on life and the true meaning behind crucial corporate social responsibility activities.

Through this and such trips, chairwoman Nga shares her enthusiasm and spirit with BRG employees to light a fire in the minds and hearts of the next generation of corporate leaders. After the trip, she expressed confidence that the younger generation will maintain BRG's business culture of sharing both the woes and happiness of the communities it serves – the same way it did in 2020, a year of tremendous fluctuations for the group when all key projects, from hotels and resorts to golf and services, were impacted by the pandemic.

Leading business ecosystem

BRG Group is a leading multidisciplinary group operating in banking, real estate, and golf. It has cooperated with various leading international hospitality management groups to enrich the Vietnamese tourism scene with high-end hotel and resort brands, including Sheraton Grand Danang Resort, InterContinental Hanoi Westlake, Hilton Hanoi Opera, and Sheraton Nha Trang Hotel & Spa.

The chairwoman's contributions to the golf industry earned Nga a spot on the list of Asia's Most Powerful People in Golf for the last five consecutive years, for clearing the path for the Vietnamese golf scene to become one of the most attractive golf tourism destinations in the Asia-Pacific region.

Many of BRG Group's high-ranking golf courses were driving this rise such as BRG Kings Island Golf Resort, BRG Danang Golf Resort, BRG Legend Hill Golf Resort, and BRG Ruby Tree Golf Resort, all designed by golf legend Greg Norman and Nicklaus Design.

Furthermore, in real estate, BRG Group is known for its unique and high-end properties that satisfy the expectations of residents and investors while elevating living standards across Vietnam.

BRG Group commands a great deal of attention from high-income local and domestic clients and investors with its various high-end properties such as BRG Legend (Haiphong), BRG Diamond Residence, Le Grand Jardin, and BerRiver Jardin (Hanoi).

Chairwoman Nga summed up her ethos at the brand announcement ceremony of BRGLand. "Each time we invest in a new project, we devote all our mind and heart to it as if we were building our own home. All BRG designs and constructs aim to create new high-class living standards and also to bring the best experiences for both residents and communities."