The tours are conducted under the policy of the Ministry of Culture, Sports, and Tourism on turning the Hanoi Opera House into an attractive tourist destination while introducing traditional artworks.
The first one is for those who want to explore the history and architecture of the place and to enjoy art performances. This tourist product is scheduled to take place twice a week. Each tour lasts around 1 hour 30 minutes and costs VND 400,000 per head.
Accordingly, visitors will be welcomed at the VIP room on the second floor of the
The second one is designed for those who want only to learn about the history and architecture. The tour is held at
The Hanoi Opera House was built by the French colonial administration between 1901 and 1911 and modeled on France's Palais Garnier. It embraces European architectural styles with the Italian-made marble floor and chandeliers. The building has become one of the architectural landmarks of Hanoi.
Source:
Translated by Tran Hoai
- Carol Burnett bringing 'An Evening of Laughter and Reflection' to Peabody Opera House
- Hugh Grant tour rolls into Westminster
- Dark Narrative: Phantoms of the Opera
- 11 Hitman missions that made us love the series
- A video game rock opera that can be played on a PC or watched live in a concert hall
- Kingdom Hearts Fans: Don't Miss the Kingdom Hearts Orchestra's Encore World Tour
- Mario Kart Tour Beta Now Accepting Applicants
- Persona 5 Royal: New Partner Attacks And Much More
- New 3DS Games on the Way, Mario Kart Tour Still in Development
- Coverage Club: Flipping in Houses, Flopping in Space
- China-aided state house handed over to Burundi
- 'The Legend Of Zelda Symphony Of The Goddesses' Live Orchestra Concert Tour Announced: Full Dates For 'Master Quest' World Tour
New tours for those who love the Hanoi Opera House have 336 words, post on en.qdnd.vn at March 30, 2021. This is cached page on Talk Vietnam. If you want remove this page, please contact us.