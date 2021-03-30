New tours for those who love the Hanoi Opera House

The tours are conducted under the policy of the Ministry of Culture, Sports, and Tourism on turning the Hanoi Opera House into an attractive tourist destination while introducing traditional artworks.

The first one is for those who want to explore the history and architecture of the place and to enjoy art performances. This tourist product is scheduled to take place twice a week. Each tour lasts around 1 hour 30 minutes and costs VND 400,000 per head.

Accordingly, visitors will be welcomed at the VIP room on the second floor of the theatre and briefed on its history and architecture, and visit the displaying room on the third floor where showcases documents, photos, and items reflecting the construction of the building. After touring the building, visitors will enjoy Vietnamese traditional art performances on the first floor.

The second one is designed for those who want only to learn about the history and architecture. The tour is held at 9am , 10.30am, and 2pm on Tuesdays, Wednesdays, Saturdays, and Sundays and costs VND 120,000 per person.

The Hanoi Opera House was built by the French colonial administration between 1901 and 1911 and modeled on France's Palais Garnier. It embraces European architectural styles with the Italian-made marble floor and chandeliers. The building has become one of the architectural landmarks of Hanoi.

Source: tuoitre

Translated by Tran Hoai