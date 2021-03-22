New regulation on GSP issued

The new rules stipulate that the GSP certificate of origin will be issued by traders for each consignment and valid for 12 months from the date of issue.

If not issued at the time of export, the GSP certificate of origin can be issued later and written with a “retrospective statement”.

The retrospective statement must be submitted to the customs authorities of the importing country within two years of the date of import.

In addition, the regulations also provide that GSP entry documents are issued for many export consignments if the goods are not assembled or disassembled in accordance with the harmonised commodity description and coding system or exported for assembly.

The GSP certificate of origin must have information on the registration export system (REX) Code, merchant, goods and declaration content in English or French or Spanish.

Within three working days from the date of issuance, traders shall declare and post the document certifying the origin of goods under the GSP and documents related to exported goods lot as prescribed on the website of organisations receiving REX registration codes.

Organisations accepting the REX registration code must notify relevant authorities of the revocation or cancellation of the certificate of origin under the GSP.

For exports with a total value of less than 6,000 EUR (6,800 USD) calculated on the factory price, traders can certify the origin of the export lot without registration of the REX code.

The certificate of origin under the preferential tariffs of the EU, Norway, Switzerland and Turkey will apply from January 1, 2019.

Source: VNA