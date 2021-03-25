Network carriers transforming into digital technology companies

Electronic identification solution is one of many digital content applications developed by Viettel. (Photo: SGGP)

Leaders of Viettel Military Industry and Telecoms Group (Viettel) shared that in 2020, they have basically finished transforming from a conventional telecoms enterprise into the one offering digital services. The earnings last year witnessed an increase of 23.7 percent compared to 2019 because of that.

Meanwhile, President of Vietnam Posts and Telecommunications Group (VNPT) Pham Duc Long affirmed that in order to develop, his organization needs to become the pioneer in researching and mastering cutting edge digital technologies. VNPT aims at being the national leader in digital service provision in 2025.

To fulfill that mission, VNPT has already developed various digital products and connection platforms making use of advanced technologies (Cloud, on demand, Big data, IDC tie 3). The most notable ones are VNPT HMIS (the software for grassroots healthcare management), VNPT MSS (the platform for information security management).

Following the same direction, MobiFone has cooperated with Ernst & Young Vietnam Ltd. to prepare a development strategy for the period from 2021-2025, with a vision to 2030. It exercises the strategy of 'Customer centricity'.

MobiFone plans to create suitable infrastructure for 5G network, high-quality broadband. It is also going to apply modern technologies like Artificial Intelligence, Blockchain, Big Data, Virtual Reality in developing services and products for the establishment of an e-government and then digital government. Another plan is to form its own service and product ecosystem to help other businesses in their digital transformation process. Mobile Money pilot scheme is one of its feasible plan as well.

Obviously, leading telecoms companies in Vietnam are heavily investing into advanced technologies so that they can become the providers of multi-platform digital services to meet the demand of organizations ranging from healthcare, education, agriculture, tourism, to traffic in the national digital transformation process.

However, telecoms services are not at all neglected, especially those related to the 5G technology.

Minister of Information and Communications Nguyen Manh Hung affirmed that the development direction of major telecoms enterprises in Vietnam right now is strategically sensible to both serve the national digital transformation process and foster a sustainable development for themselves.

By Ba Tan, Tran Luu – Translated by Huong Vuong