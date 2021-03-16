Naval troops respond to Youth Month

Youth union members on ships 371 and 372 of Brigade 162 under Naval Region 4 Command recently worked with young people in Tho Quang ward, Son Tra district, Da Nang city, to repair a house for the family of former youth volunteer Dang Cong Tuy. They also visited and presented gifts to the family of Ho Thang Nhuan, ex-sailor of the numberless ships.

Ships 371 and 372's young troops also had a friendly football match and cultural exchange with their peers in Tho Quang ward.

Youth union members of Factory X52, the Department of Technical Services under the Naval Command have brought into play their vanguard spirit to fulfil their assignments, such as repairing ships, and beautifying their unit's compound.

They have also been briefed on the outcomes of the 13th National Party Congress, been taught the history of the Ho Chi Minh Communist Youth Union Organization and made good preparations for the upcoming workshop entitled "Factory X52's youths with lucid minds and great ambition."

Meanwhile, on March 15, the youth union chapters of Region 4 Training Center and Battalion 458 hosted a football tournament in Cam Ranh city. Participating teams will compete in a round-robin format to select the top teams for first, second, and third prizes.

Apart from the football tourney, the youth union chapter of Battalion 458 also carried out other practical activities, namely "Youth Projects," "Voluntary Saturday," and "Green Sunday."

Source: baohaiquan

Translated by Mai Huong