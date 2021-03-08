On that day, they cleaned up the environment and beautified their barracks, covering an area of more than 2,000m2.
Other regiment's units, namely Radar Stations 565, 570, and 575 stationed near the sea, also coordinated with the locality to collect rubbish along 2km of beaches.
According to Major Nguyen Van Cong, Political Commissar of Radar Station 575, in response to the regiment's plan, the station, together with the youth union of Ngu Phung commune, Phu Quy district, Binh Thuan province cleaned up the coastal area and sprayed houses and offices with disinfectants for COVID-19 prevention and control.
This meaningful program helped boost military-civilian ties, while raising troops' awareness of environmental protection.
Translated by Chung Anh
- In South China Sea, Indian naval ship conducts exercise with Vietnamese Navy
- Leonardo DiCaprio and Jennifer Lawrence board a Naval battleship as they film sci-fi movie Don't Look Up in Boston
- Nearly 2,000 people join blood donation drive in Thanh Hoa
- Saturday Night Live: Timothee Chalamet hosts for the first time as his mom watches on... after revealing she was a series extra in the 90s: 'She nearly got spat on by Chris Farley!'
- Salem Corporation launches plogging activity to make city litter-free
- Tamil Nadu Polls: Kamal Haasan party's prominent face Arunachalam joins BJP
- Naval soldiers evacuate over 500 people to avoid storm No.14
- Unlocking your phone still illegal while carriers meet “voluntary” rules
- Egypt: Troops committed 'mass unlawful killings', watchdog says – as it happened
- Maya Jama, Sophie Ellis-Bextor and Peter Andre join The Sun’s call to help lonely people this Christmas
- Insurgency: Don’t be distracted by ICC investigation, COAS tells troops
- Somali, Kenyan troops exchange gunfire in border firefight
Naval troops join voluntary Saturday activity have 267 words, post on en.qdnd.vn at March 8, 2021. This is cached page on Talk Vietnam. If you want remove this page, please contact us.