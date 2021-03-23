NA deputies, reporters to cover NA’s 11th sitting tested for coronavirus

Those receiving testing included NA deputies, high-ranking guests, staff members at the NA Office and offices of NA deputy delegations of centrally-run cities and provinces serving the session, and security forces serving the plenum, and reporters and technicians from news agencies.

After samples were taken, they were provided with a code and barcode to have their health monitored during the sitting.

The results of the tests will be announced before the opening ceremony, the NA Office said.

Earlier, at the 54th meeting of the NA Standing Committee, NA General Secretary and head of the NA Office Nguyen Hanh Phuc said that the office had actively coordinated with relevant offices to thoroughly prepare for the NA's 11th plenum, and worked with the Health Ministry in taking measures to ensure pandemic prevention and control, including conducting COVID-19 testing.

Source: VNA