NA Chairwoman works with An Giang on election preparations

At a working session with the provincial steering committee for elections, Ngan, who is also head of the National Election Council, urged An Giang to continue with information and communications tasks to raise public awareness about the elections.
Channels seeking public opinions on the elections should be set up, she said, adding that conferences collecting constituents' votes of confidence on candidates need to be held as scheduled.
The Chairwoman called for the training of personnel in charge of election work, especially members of election groups.
Lauding An Giang's preparations, the top legislator said it has seriously observed guidelines on reducing both constituencies and deputies.
Nguyen Thanh Binh, Deputy Secretary of the provincial Party Committee, Chairman of the provincial People's Committee, and head of the steering committee for elections of An Giang, said the province will elect nine deputies to the 15th NA and 62 others to the provincial People's Council.
As of 5pm on March 14, the steering committee had received dossiers from 125 candidates, including 15 for candidacy for the NA, he said.
District-level steering committees for elections have also announced lists of constituencies and the number of deputies to be elected in each constituency, as scheduled, according to Binh.
Source: VNA
