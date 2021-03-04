Movie screening of ‘Loving Vincent” at Vincent Le Café

HÀ NỘI – The book cafe Vincent Le Café, inspired by Vincent Van Gogh’s painting style and other European cultural values, will present a screening of the Oscar-winning movie Loving Vincent at 7pm tonight.
Loving Vincent is the world’s first fully painted feature film which was written and directed by Dorota Kobiela and Hugh Welchman. It tells the story of Armand, a young man who comes to the last hometown of painter Vincent van Gogh (played by Robert Gulaczyk) to deliver the troubled artist’s final letter and ends up investigating his final days there.
The film premiered at the 2017 Annecy International Animated Film Festival before winning the Best Animated Feature Film Award at the 30th European Film Awards in Berlin. It was nominated for Best Animated Feature at the 90th Academy Awards in 2018.
The movie will be presented in the original English language with Vietnamese subtitles. Everyone is welcome to the free screening. VNS
