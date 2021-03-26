Mother’s Day concert to gather artists from 14 countries

HÀ NỘI An international concert will take place on May 9 in Hà Nội to celebrate Mother's Day, the first of its kind to be held in the country.
With the theme ‘The World Sings about Mothers’, the event will gather artists from 14 countries. In different cultural styles, they all share the same inspiration of mothers.
Mother's Day is a chance to pay tribute to mothers throughout the world. It is usually celebrated on the second Sunday of May every year, this year on May 9.
To mark this occasion, embassies in Việt Nam in co-ordination with the Việt Nam International Trade and Investment Promotion Centre (VITIP) will hold the Mother's Day activities to promote the meaning of this day. The organising board intends to host the event annually.
The activities include exhibitions, talk shows, online discussions and a concert held at the National Convention Centre on May 9.
The art performance will be held as a fictional air flight departing from Việt Nam. The flight will bring Vietnamese and international artists to travel to 13 other countries to understand Mother's Day in local cultures.
The audiences will have a chance to enjoy songs about mothers in different languages. The artists include veteran musician Trần Tiến, singer Đăng Dương, songstress Tố Hoa, singer Kyo York (the US), tenor Park Sung-min (South Korea), singer Kateryna (Russian), the band Living (Cuba) and singer Guillaume (France). Composer Đỗ Bảo will work as a music director of the programme.
General director of the concert Lê Quý Dương is the one behind the success of many big festivals such as Huế Festival and the Đà Nẵng International Fireworks Festival.
"Motherhood is the main inspiration for the programme. With the combination of music, lyrics, lights and dance, we will get audiences involved in an emotional journey," he said.
"We will tell stories about mothers, from pregnancy to children growing-up. Whether the children are young or grown-up, mothers are always watching, protecting and supporting the children," he added.
VITIP President Nguyễn Đức Liên, head of the organising board, said the concert will be a gift to all mothers. VNS
