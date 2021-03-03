Most beautiful Khmer pagodas in Sóc Trăng

Mahatup, Sa Lon and Day Om Pu pagodas are among the most beautiful in Sóc Trăng Province. VNA/VNS Photo

HCM CITY – The Cửu Long (Mekong) Delta Province of Sóc Trăng has hundreds of Khmer pagodas, but the Mahatup, Sa Lon and Day Om Pu pagodas are considered the most beautiful.

Sóc Trăng, located at the end of Hau River, a tributary of the Mekong River, boasts a convergence of Chinese, Kinh, Khmer and Cham cultural heritage.

Visitors to Mahatup, also known as Dơi (Bat) Pagoda, can enjoy the peaceful atmosphere of the surroundings and discover motifs of Khmer architecture.

The pagoda is adorned with common Khmer architectural motifs such as the naga, a snake deity, and pointed towers on the roof.

Sa Lon, located only 12 km away from Sóc Trăng Town’s center, was originally a simple structure made of wood and leaves in the 19th century. It was reconstructed in 1969.

Day Om Pu Pagoda in a rural district of Sóc Trăng was established in 1951 and opened in 1957.

The typical golden spires usually seen in ornate temples in Southeast Asian countries like Cambodia, Thailand, Laos and Myanmar can be found at Day Om Pu. – VNS