Among 2,571 cases confirmed so far in Vietnam, 2,198 have been given the all-clear. The death toll remains at 35.
Among patients still under treatment, 37 have tested negative for SARS-CoV-2 once, 18 twice and 63 thrice.
Meanwhile, 37,599 people are being quarantined nationwide, with 492 at hospitals, 18,379 at concentrated quarantine facilities and 18,728 at their accommodations.
Ten provinces and cities have gone through 35 days without detecting any new COVID-19 cases, including Ho Chi Minh City, while Hanoi has gone free of the virus for 32 days.
Source: VNA
- US Declines to Take Part in Global Effort to Develop Global COVID-19 Vaccine
- How to distribute COVID-19 vaccines
- Reports: CDC Tells States to be Ready for COVID-19 Vaccines by Nov. 1
- UNICEF to Lead Global Initiative to Buy, Distribute COVID-19 Vaccines
- CDC Tells US States to be Ready for COVID-19 Vaccines by Nov. 1
- US States Told to Prepare to Receive COVID-19 Vaccine by Nov. 1
- Health Officials Call On US Government to Reverse COVID-19 Test Guidelines
- Australian Religious Leaders Criticize ‘Immoral’ COVID-19 Vaccine Deal
- Several COVID-19 Vaccines Enter Final Testing Stage
- COVID-19 Crisis Won't Necessarily End With Vaccine, WHO Says
- WHO: COVID-19 Disrupts Health Services Worldwide
- San Francisco 49ers Place Star Linebacker Fred Warner On COVID-19 Injured Reserve
More than 30,900 Vietnamese vaccinated against COVID-19 have 187 words, post on en.qdnd.vn at March 20, 2021. This is cached page on Talk Vietnam. If you want remove this page, please contact us.