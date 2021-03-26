MoIT launches anti-dumping investigation into imported welding material products

The Ministry of Industry and Trade (MoIT) has begun an anti-dumping investigation into a number of welding products. — zingnews.vn

HÀ NỘI – The Ministry of Industry and Trade (MoIT) has begun an anti-dumping investigation into a number of welding products originating in China, Thailand and Malaysia.

Stainless steel welding rods and welding wires are one of the most important industrial auxiliary sector, which is indispensable to fields such as shipbuilding, automobiles and motorbikes manufacturing and other electronic industries.

Products under investigation are labelled with the Harmonised System Codes (HS codes): 7217.10.10; 7217.30.19; 7217.90.10; 7229.20.00; 7229.90.20; 7229.90.99; 8311.10.10; 8311.10.90; 8311.30.91; 8311.30.99; 8311.90.00.

The ministry will send questionnaires to relevant parties to collect information to analyse and evaluate the situation. Based on preliminary results, the ministry may apply temporary anti-dumping measures to prevent losses for domestic production.

Along with information verification, the ministry will organise public consultations so relevant parties can discuss and provide information and have a voice on the issue before final decisions are revealed.

The ministry recommends all organisations and individuals that are importing, exporting, distributing, trading and using s tainless steel welding rods and welding wires to register as related parties and provide necessary information to protect their legitimate rights and interests.

Officials may apply retroactive anti-dumping duty on products subjected to taxation within 90 days before the imposition of temporary anti-dumping duty.

Organisations and individuals in the process of signing contracts for importing, distributing, trading and using goods under investigation should pay attention to the possibility of being subject to temporary anti-dumping and retroactive anti-dumping taxes.

On May 11, 2020, the Department of Trade Defence (Ministry of Industry and Trade) received a dossier from Kim Tín Group Joint Stock Company requesting an anti-dumping investigation on some types of welding material products originated from China, Thailand and Malaysia.

After the appraisal was completed, the department confirmed that Kim Tín company met the requirements to be a representative for the local manufacturing industry and had clear evidence that the imported goods caused significant damage to Vietnamese businesses. — VNS