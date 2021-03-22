MND checks units’ military regulation observance

Over the past year, defense agencies and military units have well observed military regulations, practiced training with military regulations with high sense of awareness of military personnel, and maintained regularity building, gradually meeting the requirement of building a revolutionary, regular, elite, and gradually-modernized military.

From July 16 to August 30, over 4,500 troops from 67 under-ministerial defense agencies and military units will join examinations of line-up regulations and individual unarmed regulations.

To make the examination successful, General Cuong asked related agencies and units as well as the organizing panel, and jury to seriously embrace the examination's requirements with absolute safety.

He also asked defense agencies and military units to ensure personnel for the check and exert all efforts to achieve the best results.

Translated by Song Anh