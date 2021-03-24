Ministry of Construction plans to expand HCM City drainage system

HCM CITY — The Ministry of Construction has submitted to the Government for approval plans to triple the length of HCM City's drainage network.
The existing network, built in 2001, is 650 square kilometres, and the ministry wants to expand it to 2,095sq.km to deal with the flooding that routinely occurs in parts of the city.
The work is proposed to be completed in 2030.
It includes setting up in 2026-30 seven more sewage treatment plants, Nhiêu Lộc–Thị Nghè, Tây Sài Gòn, Bắc Sài Gòn 1, Bắc Sài Gòn 2, Cầu Dừa, Tây Bắc, and Suối Nhum.
When they start operating, the city's treatment rate will reach an estimated 88.3 per cent.
Because of high tides in the Sài Gòn and Đồng Nai rivers, heavy rains and land subsidence, HCM City is among 10 global cities most vulnerable to sea-level rise.
According to the Ministry of Natural Resources and Environment, its rivers could rise by 30cm by 2050 and 75cm by the end of this century.
By 2050 the number of communes and wards affected by tidal flooding is expected to rise to 177 covering 61 per cent of the city’s total area. —VNS
- Cities pulling out all the stops to become smart
- Hy-Vee plans 3 more fulfillment centers to meet online shopping demand
- Toronto council asks staff to adapt traffic safety plan to target heavy trucks, enhance school zones
- Rehoboth's $21 million City Hall built on land without a deed
- Bondurant City Council candidates respond to questionnaires
- Fiscal troubles mean no end to overcrowding in New York City schools
- Apple Plans to Build Data Center in Midwestern USA
- Phony plans for buildings slip through city loophole
- WTC SEARCH FANS OUT. City to check 8 more manholes at West St., area south of towers
- It's a rough road for bike lane plans as residents from Bay Ridge to Canarsie denounce route
- Bonita Springs flooding solutions debated by City Council
- Turf war between city and state officials to blame for stalled fixup of DUMBO park
Ministry of Construction plans to expand HCM City drainage system have 355 words, post on vietnamnews.vn at March 24, 2021. This is cached page on Talk Vietnam. If you want remove this page, please contact us.