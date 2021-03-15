Ministry explains cuts to capacity of renewable power plants

Low power demand coupled with oversupply of electricity at times have forced authorities to cut the capacity of renewable energy plants. (Photo: VNA)
A large amount of investments from social resources has been poured into developing renewable energy, particularly solar energy, over previous years in Vietnam, according to the ministry.
However, a boom in high-capacity renewable energy projects, mainly in central and southern Vietnam, has overloaded inter-regional transmission lines and caused oversupply at times, the ministry said in Document No 1226/BCT-DTDL sent to the National Assembly's committees for Science, Technology and Environment, and Economic Affairs and the Office of the Government explaining its stance on the power capacity cut.
Additionally, domestic demand for power has fallen below normal levels due to the impact of COVID-19, which led to an oversupply of electricity during off-peak times such as holidays, weekends, and at noon, the ministry said.
According to the ministry, this is a very dangerous situation that adversely affects the safe operation of the national grid. Though the National Load Dispatch Centre (A0) has reduced the output of traditional energy to the minimum, the oversupply remains, so the centre had to make another cut to renewable energy capacity to prevent the electricity system from collapsing.
The ministry has ordered Vietnam Electricity (EVN) and A0 to calculate the required reduction of capacity at all renewable power plants in a transparent and fair manner, regardless of who their investors are.
The ministry added that it has received government approval onthe supplement of various power transmission line projects into planning while urging EVN to fast-track the progress of existing projects to raise the capacity of the national electricity network.
- Gov't to limit operation of coal power plants to curb fine dust pollution
- Hitachi to Cease Work on Nuclear Power Plant in North Wales
- L.A. could replace traditional power plants with home solar, experts say
- Why Southern Company Isn't Excited About Renewable Power
- Can Puerto Rico Be The Model For A Renewables-Powered Energy System?
- Indiana Republicans aim to prohibit opening new power plants
- The Trump Administration Just Ended Obama’s Rule For Cleaner Power Plants
- Bjarke Ingels’s wild ‘ski slope power plant’ is nearly done
- Trump’s Tax Cut Won’t Power the Growth He Predicts, Officials Concede
- Powering U.S. Using 100 Percent Renewable Energy Is a Total Fantasy
- We Need More Than Solar and Wind to Power the Green New Deal
- Most U.S. coal plants would save money by switching to wind or solar
Ministry explains cuts to capacity of renewable power plants have 443 words, post on dtinews.vn at March 15, 2021. This is cached page on Talk Vietnam. If you want remove this page, please contact us.