Military schools to boost digital transformation

Lt. Gen. Ngo Minh Tien, Deputy Chief of the General Staff, attended and chaired the event.
The program aims to enhance collaboration between the two agencies, contributing to improving the quality of education and training in the military and accelerating the group's development.
As planned, Viettel Group will study and propose approaches to implement the models of smart schools in couple with digital transformation, build a specific shifting road map for the Department of Military School Management and the military school system, and assist with training human resources for several key technological sectors in military academies.
The department is tasked to establish a steering board for the program, build plans for digital transformation in several subjects in the military in the 2021-2025 period and towards 2030, collaborate with Viettel to organize fact-finding trips and referesher courses, and propose measures for the development of Viettel Academy.
Speaking at the meeting, Gen. Tien highly valued the effective collaboration of Viettel and the Department of Military School Management, stressing that the signed program will contribute to improving the training quality in military schools. He urged the two sides to quickly carry out the signed contents, regularly report the results and map out appropriate approaches to enhance their collaboration.
Translated by Trung Thanh
