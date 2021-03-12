Military schools asked to renew training programs

The event was chaired by Lieutenant General Ngo Minh Tien, Deputy Chief of the General Staff.

Report delivered at the conference by Lieutenant General Tran Huu Phuc, Head of the Department of Military School Management, revealed that military schools and academies have overcome hardships and implemented comprehensive measures to fulfill their assigned missions. Particularly, the contingent of lecturers and instructors of military schools has improved in both quantity and quality. Military schools and academies regularly held exercises, foreign language training programs, and physical training activities, contributing to enhancing capabilities of military students.

During the event, delegates also mapped out plans for the 2020-2021 academic year with a focus on renovating training programs, improving professionalism of instructors and lecturers, and promoting scientific research and technical initiatives.

Speaking at the event, General Tien applauded the achievements of military schools over the past academic year and required them to continue carrying out comprehensive measures to improve their training results.

In addition, the deputy chief of the General Staff asked the military schools to proactively study real situations, continuously renovate contents, and set appropriate plans for the entrance exams of the 2020-2021 academic year.

On the occasion, 38 groups and 38 individuals were honored for their outstanding mission accomplishment in the 2019-2020 academic year.

