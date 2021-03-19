Mastering modern technologies

In 2018, Dai, a young talented cadre who is respected and admired by his colleagues won Viettel Global's title of "Viettel’s Star" for his new and breakthrough ways to shorten product research time. Most recently, he bagged the title "Young prospect of the Vietnam Outstanding Youth Faces 2020".

Sharing his reason for joining Viettel, Dai said Viettel's working environment and culture is very suitable for young people because of its dynamism, creativity, and fast adaptability.

In addition, its projects are not only meaningful in terms of socio-economic potential, but also contribute to ensuring national defense and security as well as enhancing the status and pride of the nation. Hence, Dai joined Viettel with the hope to make contributions to the cause of national construction and development.

With his competence and knowledge, Dai has made contributions to science and technology with many State-level patents which are widely applicable in the industrial field.

In acknowledgement of his achievements, Vu Trong Dai was honored with the title of "Emulation Soldier at Grassroots Level" for several consecutive years and the title of "Emulation Soldier at the Whole-Military Level", and won the Ministry of National Defense's and Viettel's certificates of merit, among others.

Translated by Minh Anh