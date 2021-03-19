Marksman Tran Quoc Cuong shoots for Olympic slot in India

The International Shooting Sport Federation tournament is from March 18-29 in New Delhi.

Cuong will be accompanied by his teammates Nguyen Dinh Thanh and Phan Xuan Chuyen, under coach Park Chung-gun from the Republic of Korea.

Cuong will compete in the men's 10m air pistol while Thanh and Chuyen will take part in the men's 25m rapid fire pistol.

According to head coach Nguyen Thi Nhung, Cuong has the most potential as he is world No 17 and just needs to improve his ranking by one spot to qualify for the Tokyo Games.

"Cuong has shown stable performance in his training. And we have prepared really carefully for this competition," said Nhung.

"However, it is the last chance for worldwide shooters to grab their slots, and then it would be very competitive and tough for participants."

Cuong, 47, will directly compete against Samuil Donkov of Bulgaria who is world No 16 and Park Dae-hun of South Korea who sits at No 18.

Nhung who is chairwoman of the Sen Vietnam Investment Join Stock Company, has pledged a bonus of VNĐ100 million (4,315 USD) for shooters who secure Olympic berths.

"My athletes are excited with the bonus and promised to do their best," said Nhung.

"The nervousness seems to belong to those who can't travel with them to India like me, their colleagues and supporters.

"Cuong, Thanh and Chuyen are heading to New Delhi with determination and passion. They keep in mind the country's hope for the Olympics and will compete to win," said Nhung.

The team flew to India on March 16. The Vietnamese athletes will complete their competition on March 22 but have to wait 10 days for a flight back home.

The shooters will have to be quarantined for two weeks upon their return to Vietnam before returning to normal activity.

Source: VNA