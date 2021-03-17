Man to appear in court over Vietnamese lorry deaths

A 23-year-old man from Northern Ireland was due to appear in court in England later today (UK time) charged in connection with the deaths of 39 Vietnamese migrants.
Caolan Gormley, 23, of Caledon, County Tyrone, will answer a charge of conspiracy to assist illegal immigration.
He is scheduled to appear at Southend Magistrate's Court in Essex 11am Wednesday, UK time.
Essex Police made the announcement on Tuesday evening, but due to court proceedings getting underway, no further details were released.
In January, seven men were jailed for a total of more than 92 years in connection with the 39 Vietnamese citizens found dead at the back of a lorry in the United Kingdom in October 2019.
Ronan Hughes, 41 and Gheorghe Nica, 43, were leading figures in the people smuggling operation. They were jailed for 20 and 27 years respectively.
Lorry driver Eamon Harrison, 24, was given 18 years and fellow driver Maurice Robinson, 26, 13 years and four months.
Christopher Kennedy, 24, from County Armagh, was jailed for seven years; Valentin Calota, 38, of Birmingham, for four-and-a-half years; and Alexandru-Ovidiu Hanga, 28, of Hobart Road, Tilbury, Essex, was given a three-year sentence. — VNS
- Trial again delayed for Akron man accused of 9 arson deaths
- Man in court for alleged sodomy
- Indiana man sentenced in 2017 bartender death seeks appeal
- Man in court for allegedly injuring woman with broken bottle during political party meeting
- Lorry driver who killed boy, 14, and teaching assistant, 50, when he ploughed into school minibus while checking Facebook on his phone is jailed for almost nine years
- Ukrainian rapper's wife 'who chopped up her dead husband's corpse and kept it in the fridge of their home' appears in court after denying his murder
- Lori Vallow's best friend calls 'cult' mom 'misleading and manipulative', telling Chad Daybell's first court hearing how the couple 'asked her to lie to police about missing son JJ's whereabouts' before he was found dead with his sister Tylee
- Man gets death sentence over Zoom call
- Indiana court rejects appeal by man convicted in 5 killings
- Death row inmate who killed man aged 18 dies in second US execution since lockdown
- Supreme Court vacates 4 more sentences after Oklahoma ruling
- Coronavirus cited in bid to toss death penalty in slaying
Man to appear in court over Vietnamese lorry deaths have 368 words, post on vietnamnews.vn at March 17, 2021. This is cached page on Talk Vietnam. If you want remove this page, please contact us.