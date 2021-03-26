Long An: 12 foreigners detained for illegally entering Vietnam

Lieutenant Colonel Tran Van Thang, head of Ben Pho Border Post in Vinh Hung district said on March 25 that border guards and local police detected the group of foreigners during a patrol early morning the same day and took them into custody.

The foreigners admitted that they illegally entered northern Vietnam on March 20 and moved southward with the intention of going to Cambodia to look for employment.

Ben Pho Border Post has coordinated with the district's steering committee for COVID-19 prevention and control and relevant agencies to handle the case in accordance with regulations.

Since the beginning of this year, the border guard force of Long An has discovered 19 cases of illegal entry and exit involving 109 people. Legal proceedings have been launched into four cases involving 20 people on the charge of organizing illegal exit. The force also handed over to Cambodia five people who entered Vietnam illegally.

