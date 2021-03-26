Lieutenant Colonel Tran Van Thang, head of Ben Pho Border Post in Vinh Hung district said on March 25 that border guards and local police detected the group of foreigners during a patrol early morning the same day and took them into custody.
The foreigners admitted that they illegally entered northern Vietnam on March 20 and moved southward with the intention of going to Cambodia to look for employment.
Ben Pho Border Post has coordinated with the district's steering committee for COVID-19 prevention and control and relevant agencies to handle the case in accordance with regulations.
Since the beginning of this year, the border guard force of Long An has discovered 19 cases of illegal entry and exit involving 109 people. Legal proceedings have been launched into four cases involving 20 people on the charge of organizing illegal exit. The force also handed over to Cambodia five people who entered Vietnam illegally.
Source: VNA
- Foreigners plan return to Vietnam following Covid-19 pandemic
- Facing COVID-19 pandemic, foreigners feel safer in Vietnam
- Nearly 7,000 passengers enter Vietnam via airports on March 18
- North Korea to Expel US Citizen Detained for Illegally Entering State - Reports
- China Technology Company SocialPeta Enters Vietnam Market
- Covid-19 impact: Vietnam to quarantine all overseas arrivals
- Vietnam records largest rise in new Covid-19 cases
- Vietnam uses trained dogs to prevent illegal entry from China amid Covid-19 fight
- March 22: Vietnam reports 106 COVID-19 infection cases
- 145 hotels in Vietnam register to serve as quarantine camps
- 'Vietnam has been preparing': Brit man from coronavirus quarantine camp
- Measures praised by foreigners
Long An: 12 foreigners detained for illegally entering Vietnam have 244 words, post on en.qdnd.vn at March 26, 2021. This is cached page on Talk Vietnam. If you want remove this page, please contact us.