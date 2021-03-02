Talk Vietnam

Loc Yen old village, a country retreat

The hamlet situated in Tien Canh Commune, Tien Phuoc District, 40 kilometers to the southwest of Quang Nam Province’s central town was established between the 15th and 16th century with a total seven generations living in harmony. The sparsely populated area of 279 hectares is mostly covered with greenery of the paddy fields, mountain ranges, fruit trees and dotted with well-preserved old houses. During special occasions like national holidays, Loc Yen typically welcomes thousands of visitors who yearn for peace and fresh air offered by this hamlet. In September 2019, the village was recognized as a national relic and one of the most beautiful ancient villages in Vietnam.

Around an old house complex are fruit trees that not only produce a variety of fruit but provide ample shade for the dwellings.

There are eight old houses left in Loc Yen built 80 to 150 years ago. Their structures are typical of a houses called nha ruong, made of solid jackfruit wood pillars and beams. Their cultural value is critically acclaimed and deemed worthy of preservation.

The well-preserved interior of 82-year-old Dong Viet Mao’s home. According to the owner, the house is currently over 150 years old. Its roof used to be made of dried grass and replaced with clay shingles in 1981. Interior furniture like an altar closet inlaid with mother of pearl, wooden and bronze decorative items, and vermilion painted cards were bought in Chau O, central Quang Ngai Province, Mao noted.

A pumpkin-shaped rafter carving in the middle of Mao’s house signifies prosperity. All carvings and reliefs were skillfully produced by craftsmen from Van Ha carpentry village, Tam Thanh Commune of neighboring Phu Ninh District.

A mysterious auto rotating table made by Van Ha Village carpenters. Visitors can experience its magic quality by putting the back of the hands onto the 80 centimeter-in-diameter table then moving their body, turning their hands upside down or even telling the table to stop rotating.

Stone stairs leading to an old house appear wet and slippery in the rain but create a nostalgic feel and smell induced by a green moss layer. Elevated stone walls act as a border between garden houses and an embankment to help prevent soil erosion during rainy and flood season, considered a necessity in this half-mountain, half-plain area.

Large stone-paved steps with tea fences and fruit tree gardens on both sides.

Stone footpaths skirting lush green paddy fields are ideal for a pleasure walk.

In 2017, Quang Nam People’s Committee approved Tien Phuoc‘s ecotourism development, with plain concrete roads now decorated with stone fences and colorful petite flowers.

Bon bon fruit trees, which are native to Southeast Asia can be seen in almost every garden here. The fruit turns ripe in the eighth lunar month with a translucent sweet flesh under its skin. In Quang Nam Province, the fruit has its own tale of being the savior of an emperor named Nguyen Anh and his retainers who ran from the enemy. This fruit had helped them get through the day during while hiding. According to historic records, bon bon used to be a royal offering when in season.

This type of fruit belongs to the same family as bon bon fruit, except that it turns red when ripe. The tree reaches 10 to 20 meters in height. Its flesh contains polyphenols and anthocyanins, packed with health benefits and antioxidants.

