Lilama as a heavy industry corporation

Vietnam Lilama said that the company submitted a project of setting up Lilama Heavy Industry Corporation (LHI). Accordingly, Lilama will play a role as core of the Corporation and some other founders from Ministries of Construction, Industry and Agriculture and Rural Development.
LHI will also include businesses of different economic sectors throughout the country with investment, manufacturing, machine installation and equipment for economic services as key ones.
At the present, Lilama has completed the equitisation of 4 subsidiaries and shifted one into the model of one member State-owned limited company.
Construction Ministry has also made a decision to turn Vietnam Lilama into parent company model.
Source: HNM
Translated by Hoang Anh
