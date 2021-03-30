Legislators comment on Gov’t performance over last five years

Legislators held that digital transformation in the State apparatus will pave the way for the transition from a managing Government to a serving Government, thus creating a breakthrough in management.

Hoang Van Cuong, a deputy from Hanoi, said the 2016-2021 tenure was successful for Vietnam in all regards, with good GDP growth, a stable macro-economy, improved living conditions, and rising national economic scale, becoming one of the 40 largest economies in the world.

The national credit rating stands at "BB" with a stable outlook, and the value of the national brand rose 29 percent, among the highest increases in the world, he noted, adding that Vietnam is also considered a safe and attractive destination by international investors.

The success of the Government in controlling bad debts during the tenure provided favourable conditions for the Government in the next tenure to increase investment resources. He underlined that the trade balance is now in surplus to the tune of nearly 20 billion USD, while foreign currency reserves have risen to 100 billion USD, demonstrating the country's success in international economic integration.

Deputy Luu Binh Nhuong from the Mekong Delta province of Ben Tre, meanwhile, pointed to shortcomings in the tenure, including a number of poor-quality bills submitted to the National Assembly.

In the next tenure, Nhuong suggested that the Government focus more on popularising laws and ensuring discipline in law building and enforcement, while strengthening inspections over the implementation of laws.

The Government should also continue speeding up administrative reforms and cut procedures that cause confusion among businesses and people or contain loopholes that can be abused for corruption.

He also said it should strengthen environmental protection, quickly implement a project on planting 1 billion trees, and exercise care about building sustainable urban areas along the banks of the Red River and the construction of flood drainage areas.

It is necessary to pay greater attention to the development of the agricultural sector to make the country a world power in the field, he said.

The deputy also proposed that the Government and the Prime Minister further foster the relationship with the NA in launching, reviewing, adjusting, and deciding on policies and controlling the enforcement of laws.

Source: VNA