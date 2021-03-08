Late musician-author Sơn’s art appears on YouTube

Songs and music pieces by late musician-author Bắc Sơn, one of the region's leading artists in music, theatre and movies in the 1980s and 90s, can be seen on a YouTube channel. Photo courtesy of the producer

LONG AN — Songs and music pieces by late musician and author Bắc Sơn, one of the region's leading artists in music, theatre and movies in the 1980s and 90s, can be seen on a YouTube channel.

The channel, Tình Ca Bắc Sơn – Tập Đoàn An Nông (Bắc Sơn's love songs – An Nông Group), includes many works portraying southern people and their culture by artist Bắc Sơn.

Many documents and articles on the artist's life and career are also featured.

On the channel, music lovers can search Bắc Sơn's works arranged by topics by using key words.

"Through YouTube, we hope fans, singers, composers and music producers can work together to introduce Vietnamese music and musician-author Bắc Sơn in particular," said theatre actress-singer Bích Thuỷ, one of the channel's producers.

Theatre actress-singer Bích Thuỷ performs songs featuring southern people and their culture written by his father, late musician-author Bắc Sơn. His art is featured on YouTube via the channel, Tình Ca Bắc Sơn-Tập Đoàn An Nông (Bắc Sơn's love songs-An Nông Group). Photo courtesy of the producer

Bích Thuỷ, also Bắc Sơn’s daughter, and her staff have invited dozens of singers and theatre actors to join their filming.

She and her family have encouraged Bắc Sơn's fans at home and abroad to send information and materials to promote the late composer's music on YouTube.

Musician-author Bắc Sơn (whose real name Trương Văn Khuê) was born in 1931 in Đồng Nai Province.

He began his writing career in 1952 when he was a teacher. In 1977, he became familiar with folk tunes that feature his love for the south.

He later lived in HCM City and worked as a musican, theatre actor and scriptwriter.

Bắc Sơn wrote more than 500 songs, most of them in praise of southern people and their culture. His songs have been performed by pop stars such as Cẩm Vân and Cẩm Ly.

He wrote 180 scripts for TV, theatre and movies and also performed in 60 films and TV series.

He died in 2005.

"Bắc Sơn's art features the beauty of southern culture," said singer-theatre actress Thanh Hằng, who has 30 years of experience in the industry.

The Long An Province Radio & Television has worked with its partner, the An Nông Group, to produce 100 two-act plays about Vietnamese culture and lifestyle written by Bắc Sơn.

Dozens of theatre performers in drama, cải lương (reformed opera) and tuồng (classical drama) wil be featured.

The first two plays, Đêm Dài Như Biển (Long Night as the Sea) and Con Dế Mèn (A Cricket), starring veteran drama actresses such as Bích Thuỷ, were filmed and will air in May. These works highlight the lifestyle and characters of farmers living in Mekong Delta provinces.

The next plays will attract cải lương stars such as People's Artist Bạch Tuyết and People's Artist Ngọc Giàu. Young talents will also be included. — VNS