Land and house prices skyrocket on news about Thu Duc City

The news about the establishment of Thu Duc City has pushed up land and house prices in the eastern part of HCM City. 2020 was a tough year for Vietnam’s real estate market in general and HCM City market in particular. The Covid-19 pandemic dealt a strong blow to real estate firms, while legal problems lowered supply. However, land and house prices in HCM City have been rising, especially in the eastern part of the city, which will become Thu Duc City in the future. Thu Duc City will be established by merging districts 2, 9 and Thu Duc. It will be the first city to be under the jurisdiction of a centrally-run city in Vietnam. Lam, a well-known broker in Thu Duc district, said the prices began escalating when people heard that a new city will be formed from the three districts in the eastern part. The sharpest price increases are seen in the wards of Binh Tho and Truong Tho in Thu Duc district. A 60 square meter street-facing house on Nguyen Van Ba street in Truong Tho ward sold for VND2 billion earlier this year. The new owner two weeks later sold the house to another man… Read full this story
