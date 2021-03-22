La Vie seeks to return 100 per cent of water it uses to local communities by 2025

For many years La Vie daily collects garbage on the canal in Văn Lâm, Hưng Yên Province where Như Quỳnh pumping station is situated. — Photo courtesy of La Vie

HCM CITY — Nestlé's bottled water brand La Vie is carrying out various programmes to achieve its goal of drawing zero water from local communities by 2025.

It will supply to them the same volume of clean water its plants use from local sources and return to the environment 100 per cent of the water it draws from water bodies.

It has invested in wastewater treatment facilities that meet the highest standards and enable reuse of treated water, and regularly cleans canals around its factories to improve the local water.

It is installing rainwater collection systems in communities and drinking water filters in schools in some places in Long An, and building stations to provide free drinking water communities and universities near its factories with a total of nearly 37,000 litres of water a year.

La Vie has been one of the pioneers in water protection. Its factory in Long An was the first in Việt Nam to receive an Alliance For Water Stewardship (AWS) certificate for achieving international standards in the protection of common water resources.

Nestlé Vietnam is also carrying out programmes to use water for production in a sustainable manner and protect water resources.

Protecting water resources is one of its measures to help improve the quality of life including for future generations, the company said. — VNS