L2FH Rotation 3’s personnel arrive in South Sudan

At the airport, they were welcomed by the Vietnamese officers who are military observers at the UN Mission in South Sudan, the advance mission of the Vietnam Department of Peacekeeping Operation (VNDPKO), and representatives from the L2FH Rotation 2.
As scheduled, all L2FH Rotation 3's personnel will observe a 14-day quarantine period at the Tomping base in Juba before heading to the Bentiu base where they will take over the L2FH Rotation 2's missions.
Meanwhile, all materials, equipment and medical supplies on board the Australian aircraft will be transported to Bentiu, so that the hospital's staff and workers can immediately implement their assignments after the quarantine period.
Below are several photos of the L2FH Rotation 3 in South Sudan.
Reported by Vu Ninh from Juba, South Sudan
Translated by Mai Huong
