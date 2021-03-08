Kien Giang’s export turnover picks up 12 percent

Rice is among key exports of Kien Giang province. (Photo: VNA)

Kien Giang (VNA) – The Mekong Delta province of Kien Giang gained more than 103 million USD from exports in the first two month of the year, surging 12 percent from the same time in 2020.

This is a robust sign in the locality's trade activities amidst complicated developments of COVID-19.

According to the provincial Department of Industry and Trade, growth was seen in the shipment of seafood (over 37 million USD, up 25.6 percent), and leather shoes (over 22.6 million USD, up nearly 3 percent). Meanwhile, export of rice fell 35.37 percent year-on-year to 17 million USD.

With a view to boosting exports, the province has sharpened focus on trade promotion activities, as well as worked to consolidate traditional markets and expanding markets for local key products, particularly rice and seafood.

In the meantime, the department keeps local exporters updated with the import-export situation and measures to contain the spread of COVID-19 through goods which go through border gates or unofficial border crossings.

It has provided local firms with domestic and foreign market information so that they can pen suitable production plan.

The provincial authorities have ordered the Department of Industry and Trade to join hands with competent departments and agencies to keep a close watch on the business and exports of local firms so as to remove bottlenecks for them in a timely manner.

Along with seeking more markets for local products, the department has worked to raise the firms' awareness of the signed free trade agreement, helping them adjust their production to meet import demands of international buyers./.