Kayaking in Việt Nam’s most beautiful places

HCM CITY Hạ Long Bay, Ba Bể Lake and Tuyền Lâm Lake are among the must-visit places in Việt Nam.
Kayaking through Hạ Long Bay is a must-do bucket list activity and by far the best way to explore all that the bay has to offer.
Sliding through the water in a nifty kayak gives travelers more independence, and allows them to reach places that cannot be reached in cruise ships.
Tuyền Lâm Lake is also fantastic for kayaking. This lake is located 5km to the south of the center of Đà Lạt City in Lâm Đồng Province. No one can deny the romantic beauty of Đà Lạt.
Kayaking is the best way to explore the breathtaking beauty of Ba Bể Lake. The small boat allows you to get up close to the karst mountains and slip into the small caves.
Also, without the noise of an engine, you can get much closer to the many different species of wildlife on the lake. VNS
