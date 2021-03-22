katy perry and nct dream headline lazada ninth birthday celebrations

Global award-winning singer-songwriter Katy Perry and NCT Dream, Korea’s No.1 youth boy band, are set to headline this year's Shoppertainment-packed Lazada Super Party concert, sharing the stage with top celebrities in Southeast Asia. These fun and exciting performances will accompany consumers as they countdown to Lazada's Surprise Birthday Saleevent that starts at midnight on March 27.

Consumers across Indonesia, Malaysia, the Philippines, Singapore, Thailand, and Vietnam can tune in to the exclusive Lazada Super Party concert via Lazada's in-app livestream channel LazLive, as well as local broadcasting networks and social media platforms.

Themed around celebrating "Everyday Heroes", this year's concert not only pays tribute to frontline essential workers that have been working tirelessly throughout the COVID-19 pandemic, but also shines the spotlight on individuals in our community who have, in their own ways, touched the lives of people around them.

Chun Li, CEO of Lazada Group said, "Lazada has grown into the robust e-commerce platform that it is thanks to the strong support and trust that our sellers, brands, customers, and partners have given us over the years. As we celebrate Lazada's ninth anniversary, we also want to recognise the positive impacts made by every individual in our community. We are excited to continue setting the benchmark for the e-commerce industry, by propelling entrepreneurs and brands forward in their digital transformation journey, and serving consumers through a safe, convenient, and experiential shopping journey."

Sharing words of positivity and hope to her fans in Southeast Asia, top-selling global singer-songwriter popular for chart-topping hits like "Roar", "Dark Horse", and her latest studio album Smile Katy Perry said, "Thank you for supporting and loving me all this time. I am excited to meet you soon at theLazada Super Party, to hopefully spread a little light, love, and joy and have everyone sing along with me, even if we are physically apart. I wish for Lazada to help all of their customers as they need, and for everyone to always look on the bright side of life."

Lazada will hold its regional Birthday Super Party on March 26-27

Especially, in Vietnam, Lazada's ninth Birthday Super Party: "WOW! Siêu show sinh nhật Lazada, quà bao la" will reward consumers with a plethora of gifts with the total value of VND9 billion ($391,300) and the participation of the biggest Vbiz line-up including Ha Anh Tuan, Den, Tran Thanh, Hoang Thuy Linh, Gil Le, Erik, Min, Amee, Hoang Dung, My Anh, and Kien on a superior 360-degree stage.

The local show will be merged with the regional show to be started from 0:00 March 26, 2021 to 0:00 March 27, 2020. Consumers can get a sneak peek into the anticipated lineup of performances by Katy Perry, NCT Dream, and other top Southeast Asian artists highlighting the concert by checking out the exclusive Lazada Ninth Birthday Super Party playlist on Spotify.

The concert will also include Lazada's signature Shoppertainment segments like Voucher Rain , as well as Guess It! and Shake It! in different countries where viewers can win vouchers and exclusive giveaways, as a prelude to Lazada's Surprise Birthday Sale that can be utilised on March 27.

"We want to take this special occasion for Lazada Vietnam to thank our gratitude to our consumers, brands, sellers, and partners for your support throughout our 9-year journey. In addition to the one-of-a-kind Lazada Super Party, we have collaborated with our brands and sellers to bring unprecedented offers include exclusive promotions, freeship for orders from VND0 and the launch of Lazada's bonus voucher. We hope these efforts will bring a delightful and joyful shopping experience for consumers as well as contribute to bringing impressive business growth to all Lazada partners," said Nguyen Thi Thuy Hang, chief marketing officer of Lazada Vietnam.

Lazada Vietnam’s local shopping fiesta will be held on March 27-29

From March 27, Vietnamese shoppers can start collecting millions of free shipping vouchers, enjoy discount vouchers with a total value of VND55 billion ($2.4 million), 9,000 exclusive deals, millions of VND9,000 (39 US cents) hot deals, thousands of VND9 flash deals and attractive deals from brands and sellers on Lazada website and application. Here are some key highlights, so don't miss out!

Lazada bonus feature

This feature offers each shopper a specially-generated daily voucher that is tailored according to each shopper's preferences allowing them to enjoy savings of up to: VND200,000 ($8.70) discount for each VND2 million ($90) value (for electronic products except for electronics accessories); VND30,000 ($1.30) discount for each VND250,000 ($10.90) value (for all other products and electronics accessories); Not applicable for Merchandising and eVoucher

The vouchers can be collected on March 20-26 to redeem on March 27 during the mega-day climax of the birthday celebration.

Free shipping – Many exclusive vouchers from Lazada and partners

The Freeship Max policy applies for products from sellers and brands who joined Lazada in the programme, offering free delivery vouchers of VND20,000 (87 US cents) for orders from VND69,000-299,000 ($3-13) and VND40,000 ($1.75) for orders from VND300,000 ($13).

Additionally, Lazada also offers nationwide free delivery vouchers, applicable for orders of all value for millions of products.

Millions of vouchers with hot promotion at special times: midnight, 9 am, 12 pm, 4 pm, 8 pm

From midnight to 2 am on March 27 and 8 pm to midnight during the Birthday Sale Festival: a 50 per cent discount voucher for all assortments

From noon each day during Birthday Sale: shoppers can look out for a special VND999,000 ($43.50) voucher without any limit on order value

During set timeslots (from 0 am to 6 am, from 6 am to 1 pm, from 1 pm to 9 pm, from 9 pm to 12 pm) shoppers will enjoy different top 100 exclusive deals from the top 100 brands.

Shoppertainment experience – Games

Starting from March 20, besides adding-to-cart exceptional deals and checking out to free shipping promotions, Lazada consumers will also be treated with a new Happy Cake game on LazGames. Users gain points by simply opening gift boxes, completing daily tasks, and stacking nine cake levels to win rewards such as platform vouchers.

As part of this month's festivities, Lazada lauded six outstanding woman sellers at its inaugural Lazada Forward Women Awards, held recently during International Women's Day on March 8. These women trailblazers in the e-commerce space had showcased resilience and innovation in their journeys as entrepreneurs, and were recognised for their range of accomplishments such as launching homegrown local businesses that have contributed to their families' livelihood, uplifting and forging new paths for local communities, or the pursuit of personal growth through innovation and enterprise.