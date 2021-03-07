International Women’s Day 2021 observed

The program introduced 23 paintings and sculptures about women from painters and sculptors such as Tu Duy, Vu Trong Thuan, Vu Duong, Nguyen Tuong Vinh, Hua Thanh Binh, Cong Huyen Ton Nu Tuyet Mai, Pham Dai, and Nguyen Van Ham.

Under the framework of the exhibition, another event was also organized for children to make paper flowers for the women they love.

The program started on March 6 and is scheduled to run through March 22.

* Marking the 111st anniversary of International Women’s Day (March 8) and Ao Dai Week 2021, offices in Dien Bien province encouraged each female staff member to wear ao dai dresses during their working days (from March 1 to 8).

The meaningful activity contributed to honor the value of Vietnamese ao dai dresses as well as the charm and tenderness of Vietnamese women in Ao Dai dresses, while raising the public’s awareness of preserving and promoting the cultural beauty of the traditional dress.

The People’s Army Newspaper would like to present some images of the female staff wearing ao dai dresses.

Translated by Minh Anh