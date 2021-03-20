IHG to bring more hotel brands to Viet Nam

InterContinental Da Nang, a famous hotel belonging to IHG. The company aims to expand by 50 per cent in Viet Nam in the next two years. — Photo Courtesy IHG Hotels and Resorts

IHG Hotels & Resorts said it plans to expand by 50 per cent in Viet Nam in the next two years by bringing more hotel and resort brands to the country.

At an online meeting with Vietnamese media on Wednesday, IHG said though lockdowns, travel restrictions, closed borders, and social distancing are still having a major impact on the hospitality industry, there is plenty of reason for optimism, and expanding its portfolio in the country is an "exciting prospect."

Serena Lim, vice president, development, for Southeast Asia and South Korea, said to achieve the goal, "We will build on the strong reputation and award-winning properties we have in the luxury and lifestyle sectors … and we now want to expand further in the mid-upscale space."

The company intends to introduce three brands in the next two years, Regent, voco™ Hotels and Hotel Indigo, she said.

They will be in Phu Quoc, Da Nangand HCM City respectively, she revealed.

Another brand, Crowne Plaza, would come to Phu Quoc and industrial locations such as Binh Duong, Bac Ninh and Vinh Phuc, she said.

Also on the cards is an expansion of the Holiday Inn brand with the Holiday Inn Resort concept debuting in the country in the form of Holiday Inn Resort Ho Tram, she said.

"We are keen to expand in domestic-led destinations. We want to grow in industrial areas such as Vinh, Hai Duong, Hai Phong and Binh Duong and family-friendly resort destinations including Quy Nhon, Sam Son-Thanh Hoa and Hoa Binh."

IHG Hotels & Resorts has 16 hotel brands and nearly 6,000 properties in more than 100 countries, including 13 in Viet Nam Nam. — VNS