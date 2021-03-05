Huge bomb safely deactivated in Quang Binh province

Earlier, at 11:30 on March 1, workers of the Duy Thinh Construction Consultant Limited Company found a bomb at a depth of nearly 2m while working on a road in Hoan Lao town.

Upon receiving the information, the Quang Binh provincial Military Command directed the Bo Trach district Military Command, together with public security forces, to send troops to the surrounding the area and evacuate local residents to safe places.

The MK82 bomb, with a weight of 227kg, length of 1.54m and a diameter of 274mm remained intact.

The bomb is believed to be dropped by the US during the Vietnam war. It was moved to a safe area for detonation.

Translated by Chung Anh