Hotspot Hai Duong records six more Covid-19 cases

All the new patients, numbered 2843 to 2488, are those who had been in either quarantine zones or locked-down areas since March 2. They are now being treated at a field hospital of the northern province.

Also on Thursday, 22 Covid-19 patients have been announced recovered from the disease.

Since a new Covid-19 wave, that has been sweeping through 13 cities and provinces, began on Jan. 28, 879 community transmission cases have been confirmed. Northern Hai Duong Province is the epicenter with 695 cases.

Vietnam has recorded 2,488 Covid-19 cases so far, with 35 deaths.