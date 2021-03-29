Hoi An’s history reappears in special art performance

A performing item of the show revives the Hoi An Trading port in the past. (Photo: SGGP) The "Hoi An Show" performed by 150 artists and dancers told about the bustling scenes of Hoi An trading port from the early 16th century to the early 20th century, the legend of Chua Cau (Bridge Pagoda) and daily activities of local people in the town.

The event aims to honor the cultural value and give a deep historical knowledge of the UNESCO-recognized heritage site, said Deputy Chairman of the People's Committee of Hoi An, Nguyen Van Lanh.

The show is part of the series of activities recovering tourism in Hoi An from the Covid-19 outbreak and promoting the town as a safe, friendly and attractive destination.

Hoi An was a major trading center of Southeast Asia in the 16th century and the center of the legendary Silk Road, bringing silk products from Vietnam's southern region to China, Japan and various European countries.

A market day selling fresh vegetables of the Tra Que Vegetable Village A performance describes a fight between 100 village's men and a sea monster to protect the homeland. Thanh Ha Pottery Village is one of the popular traditional handicraft villages in Hoi An. The "Hoi An Show" revives the history and development of Hoi An. Hoi An is the interchange cultural activities among nations. Performances of Bai Choi folk singing and culture of the Cham ethnic group The show attracts more than 150 Vietnamese and foreign artists.

By Nguyen Cuong – Translated by Kim Khanh