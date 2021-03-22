Hoàn Mỹ sets up general hospital in HCM City

The Hoàn Mỹ Thủ Đức International General Hospital in HCM City's Thủ Đức City being inaugurated on March 18. — Photo courtesy of Hoàn Mỹ Medical Corporation

HCM CITY — The Hoàn Mỹ Thủ Đức International General Hospital opened on March 18 in HCM City's Thủ Đức City.

Situated on Highway 1K, Hoàn Mỹ Medical Corporation's 15th facility has 500 beds and equipment and facilities supplied by industry leaders like Siemens, Roche and Philips.

With its stress on using technology at all stages, Hoàn Mỹ has focused on digitisation of medical records, creating a centralised management system for electronic medical records, software for making appointments, monitoring medical history, and telemedicine.

It has HM115 software, a product developed by the Hoàn Mỹ Medical Corporation to support reporting and management of incidents at the hospital that won a gold medal at the Hospital Management Asia conference. — VNS