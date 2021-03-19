Hoa Phat to export over 2,000 tonnes of PC Strand to US

Hanoi (VNA) – Leading steel maker Hoa Phat Group has won an order to export to the US more than 2,000 tonnes of pre-stressed concrete steel strand (PC Strand), the group has announced.

The high-strength product is mainly used to enhance projects, such as bridges, railways, expressways, high-storey buildings and stadiums.

The shipment will be delivered this month.

Its PC Strand plant is located at the Hoa Phat Dung Quat Integrated Steel Complex in the central province of Quang Ngai which features a deep-water port, enabling fast delivery.

The plant is capable of producing close to 300,000 tonnes, including 200,000 tonnes of PC Bar and over 80,000 tonnes of PC Strand, annually.

Hoa Phat's PC Strand products satisfy the US's ASTM A416/A416M-17 standards.

Hoa Phat Group sold over 93,200 tonnes of steel pipes in the first two months of this year, a year-on-year increase of 8.6 percent and giving it the leading market share in Vietnam.

Hoa Phat Steel Sheet Co., its subsidiary, recorded impressive sales growth of over 42,000 tonnes, a 91 percent rise over the same period last year. The company signed contracts to export corrugated steel products to Europe, the US, and Canada./.