Hòa Phát steel sales down 25 per cent in February

Hoà Phát sold one million tonnes of steel in January and February. — Photo courtesy of the company

HÀ NỘI — Steel manufacturer Hòa Phát Group sold a total of 439,000 tonnes of steel in February, a decline of 25 per cent compared to the previous month.

The group attributed the fall to the Lunar New Year ( Tết ) holiday, which lasted seven days, and the recent COVID-19 outbreak in various localities.

It recorded a slight increase in the sale of construction steel during the month, topping 189,000 tonnes. The supply of hot-rolled coil (HRC) and steel billets to the market were down 30 per cent and 47 per cent, respectively, to 175,000 tonnes and 75,000 tonnes.

Regarding exports, the group met orders from major markets such as the US, Japan, China, and Indonesia.

It sold one million tonnes of steel in January and February, including 376,000 tonnes of construction steel, 214,000 tonnes of steel billets, and 428,000 tonnes of HRC.

Hòa Phát fired up its fourth blast furnace at the Hòa Phát Dung Quất iron and steel production complex in January, helping increase its output to 627,000 tonnes in February. Notably, it set a target of producing five million tonnes of construction steel and steel billets and 2.7 million tonnes of HRC in 2021. — VNS